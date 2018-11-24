India will look to salvage some pride and level the three-match T20 series when they take on Australia in a do-or-die encounter in Sydney on Sunday after Australia won the first game and the second match was abandoned following heavy rains.

The match will be played on November 25, Sunday, and it will commence from 01:20 pm India time.

India will look to salvage some pride and level the three-match T20 series when they take on Australia in a do-or-die encounter in Sydney on Sunday after Australia won the first game and the second match was abandoned following heavy rains. India were capable enough to restrict Australia to a below-par total in Melbourne before rain denied them an excellent opportunity to level the series, however now when winning the series is out of the question, India must put all their effort into ensuring that they finish the series on level terms.

In Melbourne, India were able to produce a much-improved bowling display compared to their dismal performance in Brisbane but their batting did not get a chance to correct their mistakes. India seem to have a problem with their batting line-up over the placement of KL Rahul ahead of Kohli and how that would impact Kohli’s and India’s performances. Australian batting was also quite wasteful without the power performances of their top order, which has been far too inconsistent to the selectors liking. Aussie bowling was able to defend their score in 1 match although a few bowlers, like Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, need to up their game a bit. Australia have called up Mitchell Starc in place of the injured Billy Stanlake for this match.

Rain has played an important role in this series up to now, though on Sunday, there’s no rainfall predicted, a full match is on the card. The pitch in Sydney has traditionally been slow and assists the spinners more than the pacers.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Australia?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the India vs Australia?

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Australia? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will air the match in Hindi commentary.

What are the squads for India vs Australia?

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

