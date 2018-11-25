Australia had beaten India in the first T20I by 4 runs while the second match of the T20I series was washed out by rain. India equalled the 3-match series 1-1 after overcoming the deficit in the final T20I. India and Australia will play a 4-day practice match in Sydney from November 28 to December 1 before the start of 4-match Test series which will commence from December 6.

Virat Kohli inspired Team India to a comprehensive 6-wicket win over Australia in the third and final T20 International to level the 3-match series 1-1. Australia had given a target of 165 runs to India after batting first and Indian skipper Virat Kohli bounced back from his 1st T20I setback scoring a crucial knock of 61 runs. He was assisted by Shikhar Dhawan who scored 41 off just 22 balls giving a flying start to India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Aaron Finch decided to bat first. Finch (28), along with D Arcy Short (33), gave an explosive start to Australian innings as both of them accumulated 68 runs in just 8 overs. Glenn Maxwell (13) couldn’t manage to repeat his previous match heroics while Ben McDermott failed to even open his account.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (27) and Marcus Stoinis (25) ran riots in the final few overs for Australia before Chris Lynn (13) got run out in an odd fashion. Stoinis went back to pavilion not out at the end of the Australian innings with Nathan Coulter-Nile (13). The hosts posted a respectable total of 164 runs at the loss of 6 wickets after 20 overs.

In the absence of his star all-rounder brother Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya wreaked havoc on the Aussie batting lineup as he bagged 4 wickets at the expense of 36 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the most economical bowler for India after giving away just 19 runs in 4 overs and picking up one wicket.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started their innings on a blistering note and crossed the 50-run mark for their team in less than 5 overs. However, Dhawan (41) fell prey to Mitchell Starc while Rohit Sharma (23) followed him quickly to the pavillion in the next over.

It was skipper Virat Kohli who took on the mantle of his team yet again and scored a fantastic knock of 61 runs off just 41 balls hitting 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. He was helped briefly by Lokesh Rahul (14) and Dinesh Karthik (22) who was at the crease when Kohli hit the winning boundary. Rishabh Pant went for a duck after failing to hit an Andrew Tye’s delivery.

