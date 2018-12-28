India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 updates: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah blitzed through the Australian batting line-up to claim 6 wickets as India bowled out the Aussies for just 151 runs on day 3 of the Third Test at Melbourne. But all the hard work put in by the bowlers was up in the air, as the Indian batting stars folded up meekly and were 54/5 with captain Virat Kohli and first innings centurion Cheteshwar Pujara departing for ducks.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 updates: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah blitzed through the Australian batting line-up to claim 6 wickets as India bowled out the Aussies for just 151 runs on day 3 of the Third Test at Melbourne. But all the hard work put in by the bowlers was up in the air, as the Indian batting stars folded up meekly and were 54/5 with captain Virat Kohli and first innings centurion Cheteshwar Pujara departing for ducks. Ajinkya Rahane also left a tad too early scoring just a single. Opening find Mayank Agarwal, who scored 76 in the first innings, was at the crease at 28 with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant at 6.

Aussie quick Pat Cummins was the destroyer-in-chief, scalping 4 Indian batsmen in his 6-over spell for just 10 runs. Cummins had also troubled Indian batsmen in the first innings. In the debris left behind by Bumrah, the top scorers for Australia were captain Tim Paine and Marcus Harris both of whom got out at 22 runs each.

A fantastic day of Test Cricket, a great one for the bowlers , 15 wickets for 199 runs in the day and despite India losing 5 wickets cheaply, Jasprit Bumrah's sensational spell has ensured India are in control of the Test Match. Now hoping that the weather remains good — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2018

Ravindra Jadeja took 2 wickets, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami took a wicket each. India and Australia are tied at 1 Test each in the 4-Test series. India won the series opener at Adelaide while Australia bagged the second at Perth on a green seaming wicket.

