India vs Australia 3rd Test: Bumrah and Ishant delivered for India as the visitors wrapped up the hosts tail-enders after a delayed start on the 5th day to win the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Melbourne on Sunday. With this win India have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 4-match Test series down under, meaning they have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Day 5, Cummins was at the crease with 61 (not out) supported by Nathan Lyon batting at 6 off 38 balls after the hosts ended the day 4 at 258/8 chasing the mammoth target of 399 runs.

On Day 5, team India was only 2 wickets away from winning the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Melbourne, while the Australian side needed 141 more runs to wrest the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that India managed to secure in their last encounter in 2017. However, Pat Cummins turned out to be a hard nut to crack for the visitors, as he dragged the match to the 5th day even after India got 30 mins extra to wrap up the tail-enders on day 4. Cummins was at the crease 61 (not out) supported by Nathan Lyon batting at 6 off 38 balls as the game commenced after a delay due to rain. Earlier, the hosts had ended day 4 at 258/8 chasing the mammoth target of 399 runs.

DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Indian side walked onto the field with debutant Mayank coming out all guns blazing against Nathan Lyon, but Australian quick Cummins sent him packing before he could get a second half-century in his maiden Test.

Pant and Jadeja tried to stitch a partnership, but could only add 17 runs before Cummins struck again and got Jadeja at only 5. Skipper Kohli declared after Pant’s dismissal having put 398 on board, effectively giving a target of 399 for the Aussies to win the match.

The hosts came off with the worst possible start chasing such mammoth target, with Aron Finch departing in the 2nd over of their innings. Harris and Khawaja then tried consolidating the innings but spinner Jadeja struck in the 10th over and Harris had to walk back, causing further trouble for Australia. Australia were placed at 44 for two at lunch Indian bowlers breathing fire.

It was not so long after lunch when Shmai delivered another breakthrough for India, scalping Khawaja and then Bumrah to reduce the hosts to 114/4 after 32 overs.

Post-Tea, Travis Head and Tim Paine took their sixth-wicket partnership to 22 runs. But they couldn’t last long, as Head played on off Ishant Sharma in the 51st over. Paine though continued his resistance and put on 19 runs with Mitchell Starc, seeing through 11 overs in this partnership. However, both had to depart in the 4th session. It was Cummins who stood defiantly and brought up his second Test half-century off 86 balls, dragging the match to the 5thd day.

Highlights

