India vs Australia 4th ODI Match Preview: Men in Blue are set to lock horns with Australia in fourth ODI at PCA Stadium, Mohali on Sunday. In the 5 match series so far, India leads 2-1 and would be eyeing to clinch the series whereas Australians are keen to level the series at Mohali. MS Dhoni has been rested for the remaining two ODIs, which points to changes in the Indian side.

Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team are all set to lock horns with Australia in the 4th ODI which is scheduled to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali on Sunday, March 10. Team India leads the 5-match ODI series 2-1 and will look to clinch the series whereas the Australians are keen to level the series. Australia beat India in the Ranchi ODI on Saturday despite the home side’s dominating performance in Hyderabad and Nagpur. The fourth ODI is expected to be a high-scoring match because of shorter boundaries, it is expected therefore that it may rain sixes in Mohali.

The fourth ODI is going to be interesting as Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have played a lot of cricket at Mohali in the Indian Premier League since they have both kitted out for Kings XI Punjab. In the Indian team, skipper Virat Kohli is riding on a high after scoring his 41st ODI century. Team India could replace Ambati Rayudu with KL Rahul as Rayudu hasn’t clicked and Rahul has the advantage of playing for Kings XI Punjab. MS Dhoni has been rested for the 4th and 5th ODI, which points to Rishabh Pant getting another opportunity.

Team Australia is likely to continue with the same playing XI with skipper Aaron Finch back in form. The middle order is delivering the goods as Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb has added great strength to the side. Team India will keep an eye on Glenn Maxwell, who is in tremendous form and can jolt the spinners awake. The kangaroos have restricted the Indian openers so far, but that is old news since Mohali is a batting pitch and the boundaries are not very far.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(C), Rayudu/Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant(WK), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch(C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson/Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon

