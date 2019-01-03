India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1, video highlights: Virat Kohli and men have locked horns with Australia in the fourth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). At the stumps on Day 1, Team India managed to score 303/4 runs and the Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 18th Test hundred.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1, video highlights: At the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on the Day 1 of the fourth Test between India vs Australia, Virat Kohli and men scored 303 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. The day was totally in favour of the visitors as Pujara scored unbeaten 130 runs and marked his 18th Test century. Pujara showcased some stylish and skilful shots all along the park and hit 14 rolling boundaries. Opener Mayank Agarwal’s impressive 77 runs off 112 balls studded with 7 boundaries and 2 sixes gave a fresh start to India after the dismissal of Lokesh Rahul, who went back in the second over of the Day.

On the other side, Aussie bowlers managed to pick the big wickets of Virat Kohli (23), KL Rahul (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) early. Hazelwood was the hero for Kangaroos, who got the wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul. While Mitchel Starc and Nathon Lyon dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal respectively.

For India, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari have been holding the fort, while Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and rest of the tail is waiting in the dugout.

That's stumps! Pujara the star once again as he finishes the day unbeaten on 130: https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/eWE0At03fw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2019

Take a bow, Cheteshwar Pujara! Another outstanding knock for his fifth Test ton against Australia.#AUSvIND | @Domaincomau pic.twitter.com/n692cZ7WrC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2019

