India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3 LIVE updates: It is the Day 3 of the of the 4th Test match between Indian and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Marcus Harris has already hit a fifty and is looking forward to making his maiden Test century. Harris is supported by Marnus Labuschagne who was not out 18. The only wicket that has fallen today is Usman Khawaja, who was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav on 27.

On Day 2, the highlight of the match was Mayank, Pujara partnership that guided India to a strong start but Pant hogged the limelight, becoming the 1st wicketkeeper to slam ton in Australia. India 622/7 declared on a pitch which looks good for batting.

PLAYING XI Playing XI AUS: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Playing XI IND: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF AUSTRALIA VS INDIA 4th TEST DAY 3

Live Updates

