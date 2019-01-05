It is the Day 3 of the of the 4th Test match between Indian and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Marcus Harris has already hit a fifty and is looking forward to making his maiden Test century. Harris is supported by Marnus Labuschagne who was not out 18. The only wicket that has fallen today is Usman Khawaja, who was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav on 27.
On Day 2, the highlight of the match was Mayank, Pujara partnership that guided India to a strong start but Pant hogged the limelight, becoming the 1st wicketkeeper to slam ton in Australia. India 622/7 declared on a pitch which looks good for batting.
PLAYING XI Playing XI AUS: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Playing XI IND: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne trying to make it for Australia
Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne have steadied the Australian innings after the loss of one wicket. India was in the lead as it made a massive 622/7 following impeccable centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Harris is looking forward to making his maiden Test century.
LUNCH on Day 3
The Lunch for Day 3 is underway and Marcus Harris remains on the pitch with Marnus Labuschagne. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Usman Khawaja for 27 and it was the only wicket for the day. Till lunch, Harris on 77, Labuschagne on 18, Australia are 122/1. The session was good for Australia as it garnered 98 runs on the loss of 1 wicket.