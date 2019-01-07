Team India is on the cusp of an epoch-making series win as there's no possibility for the Aussies to thump the visitors on Day 5 in the 4th Test match in Sydney. For the visitors, the series has been nothing less than a dream run with many firsts going into the records book for the young side. Mercurial Pant with his 159 became the first wicketkeeper to slam a ton on foreign soil, outside Aisa. Kohli became the most successful captain in the Tests with the highest winning rate surpassing Dhoni and Ganguly. He also matched Ganguly’s record for most overseas Test wins.

Team India is on the cusp of an epoch-making series win as there’s no possibility for the Aussies to thump the visitors on Day 5 in the 4th Test match in Sydney. 3-1 could be the added sweetener if India manages to bowl out the hosts today, however, it seems far-fetched given Australia have their entire squad on benches for the day after being forced to follow-on on home soil for the first time in 30 years. India dismissed hosts’ 1st innings for 300 after posting a mammoth target of 622-7.

Bad light and intermittent rain prevented India on Day 4 from closing the series 3-1 as the Day 4 witnessed only 25.2 overs being bowled with openers Usman Khawaja (4) and Marcus Harris (2) seeing the day through. India would have cornered the Aussies and bundled them given the fiery form of the bowlers but 2-1 is satisfying.

Earlier on Day 4, Aussies folded meekly against Yadav, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul on Australian soil. Mohammed Shami scalped Pat Cummins early in the game reducing the hosts to 236/7 then 258/ 9 with Kuldeep’s quest. However, the Aussies didn’t give up before the tailenders Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood threw bat around a bit and help Australia reach 300.

For the visitors, the series has been nothing less than a dream run with many firsts going into the records book for the young side. Mercurial Pant with his 159 became the first wicketkeeper to slam a ton on foreign soil, outside Aisa. Kohli became the most successful captain in the Tests with the highest winning rate surpassing Dhoni and Ganguly. He also matched Ganguly’s record for most overseas Test wins.

