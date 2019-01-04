With a brilliant century comprising of eight boundaries on Day 2 of the 4th Test match of series Down Under, Rishabh Pant on Friday became the first Indian wicketkeeper to slam a ton against the Kangaroos. Not only this, with his hundred, Pant is now the 2nd highest scorer in the series, behind Cheteshwar Pujara who's firmly leading the fray with 521 runs.

Pant is not only the first wicketkeeper to slam a ton against Australia, but he's also the first one to do so outside Aisa as well

The young wicketkeeper-batsman took 137 balls to bring up his career's 2nd Test century at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and he did it in style. Pant went for a boundary off Marnus Labuschagne to reach his maiden hundred in Australia.

Before Pant, it was Farokh Engineer who held the position of leading wicket-keeper batsman run-scorer against the Aussies with 89 runs.

Before Pant, it was Farokh Engineer who held the position of leading wicket-keeper batsman run-scorer against the Aussies with 89 runs.

Not only this, with his hundred, Pant is now the 2nd highest scorer in the series, behind Cheteshwar Pujara who’s firmly leading the fray with 521 runs.

Pant is not only the first wicketkeeper to slam a ton against Australia, but he's also the first one to do so outside Aisa as well. Pant is the first wicket-keeper batsman who has 2 Test centuries on foreign soil outside the home continent.

Pant also became the only 2nd visiting wicket-keeper to register Test centuries both in England and Australia. Jeffery Dujon, with hundreds in Manchester and Perth in 1984, was the first.

With Pant’s unbeaten knock of 159 runs, India declared the innings at 622 runs with 3 wickets in hand. Apart from Pant, Pujara missed his double ton and went back with a classic 193 off 373 balls. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal also played a crucial knock of 77 runs, supporting Puajra to give India a solid start on Day 2 of the 4th Test match.

