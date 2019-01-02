BCCI on Wednesday tweeted 13-man squad list, with Ashwin's name for the 4th Test match at Sydney. However, team management clarified that a final decision on Ashwin's availability will be taken on Thursday morning before the toss. Ishant Sharma, who picked 11 wickets in the 3 Tests of the series was dropped of the 4th Test due to a left rib-cage injury. Umesh Yadav has been named at his place to go for an all-pace attack

Hours after skipper Virat Kohli hinted at the unavailability of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the Sydney Test, BCCI tweeted 13-man squad list, with Ashwin’s name. However, team management clarified that a final decision on Ashwin’s availability will be taken on Thursday morning before the toss.

Ishant Sharma, who picked 11 wickets in the 3 Tests of the series was dropped of the 4th Test due to a left rib-cage injury. Umesh Yadav has been named at his place to go for an all-pace attack.

In place of Rohit Sharma, who returned to India to be his new-born daughter, KL Rahul has been included in the squad. Rahul has had an underwhelming series so far, having scored just 9 runs in 4 innings before he was dropped for the previous Test in Melbourne.

Hanuma Vihari has made the cut-off but it remains to be seen if he would be promoted to the top order or he will return back to the middle position.

However, the real dilemma is regarding Ashwin’s availability who suffered a side strain on the fourth day of the opening Adelaide Test, where he claimed six wickets in the match besides making a vital contribution in the lower order and was one of the main contributors to India’s win.

Ashwin has missed the last 2-match of the series owing to the injury, with the Indian side reeling the loss.

As for the playing XI, in-tune Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play in Sydney, with the possibility of Kuldeep Yadav also making a comeback in case Ashwin doesn’t make it.

India’s Squad for SCG: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

