The BCCI on Wednesday announced the 13-man squad for the fourth Test excluding Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma from the squad. There are also reports that Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been included in the squad, might be rested for the final Test match as his struggles with injuries continue to haunt him.

The stakes will be high on Thursday morning when Australia and India step onto the green pitch of Sydney Cricket Ground to play the fourth and final Test match of the ongoing series. Although the struggling hosts have been able to restrict India on a number of occasions but they have failed to make it count when it has mattered the most. Virat Kohli and men currently lead the series 2-1 and it will be a monumental task for Tim Paine’s side to topple the rampant Indians.

India currently has a supreme mix of experience and young talent in the squad. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara being assisted by Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, etc. Even skipper Kohli lauded India’s first-class cricket for such top-class, consistent production of a young crop.

Indian batsmen may have been inconsistent with the bat but the bowling line-up of the visitors has been absolutely phenomenal in the ongoing series. The Indian bowlers have dismantled the Australian batting lineup on all occasions. To say the least, Australia has managed a high score of 326 so far and have been all-out in all six innings they have batted.

On the other hand, Aussie captain Tim Paine admitted his side’s struggles in the recent past and conceded that Australia desperately needs Steve Smith and David Warner back in the team to provide some steel and solidity to the squad.

Paine’s compatriot reiterated that his side is desperate to level the series and kick-start the new year on a positive note but on paper, the hosts are miles away from toppling the Indian juggernaut which doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

India’s likely XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/ R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia’s likely XI: Aaron Finch/Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

