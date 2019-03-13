The series is tied at 2-2 after Australia chased down a steep total of 359 to stay alive in the series. This is India's last ODI match before the 2019 World Cup. India made two changes bringing back Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal while Australia also made two changes with Nathan Lyon and Marcus Stoinis coming in for Jason Behrendorff and Shaun Marsh.

India is locking horns with Australia in the 5th and last ODI at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Wednesday. The 5th ODI will also be the last chance for the players to convince the selectors of their world cup utility as the Indian side will not be playing any international match until the tournament in England this year. Australian skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bat first. Both sides made a couple of changes to their sides.

The match before World Cup 2019 will tell the fans across India the condition of the team and the changes which selectors need to have before going for the biggest cup.

Meanwhile, Australia holds a comfortable lead over India in terms of head-to-head matches in one-day internationals. In 135 encounters between the two teams so far, the Aussies have come out on top 76 times, the most the ‘Men in Blue’ have lost to any team, while India has won 49 matches.

