India vs Australia 5th ODI Dream 11 prediction: Ind vs Aus Dream 11 tips, best team, best inform player and other information: The final match of the 5-match series between India and Australia would be played at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday. Both the teams would try hard to turn result in their favour and win the series. After losing first two One-day International (ODI) matches of the series, Australia bounced back and defeated India in the third and fourth match. In tomorrow’s decider, everything would be at stake for both the teams. In order to tame Australia, Virat Kohli and company need to correct its bowling and sloppy fielding. In case, Aussies win the series, it would be a first series loss for hosts at home in the last four years. In 2015, South Africa had defeated India 3-0. Keeping this thing in mind, the players would try to keep the winning momentum going. Pundits say that the match would be the last chance for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, K L Rahul to perform and showcase their talent.

India vs Australia best in form players:

India has the likes of Skipper Kohli, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. All these players have played well in the last four games. Notably, the final of 5-match series would also provide an opportunity for opener Rohit to complete 8000 ODI runs. He needs to make 46 runs to become the third fastest batsman to score fastest 8000 runs with former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Aussies have Usman Khawaja, skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, newcomer Ashton Turner. These batsmen have shown a spectacular performance in the series. Turner may prove dangerous for hosts as he turned the fourth match away from India by smashing 43-ball 84 runs.

In bowling, pundits say that Aussies have a strong line-up of Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa. The hosts have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumra, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav, but most among these have failed to perform.

Dream 11 best team:

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (Wk), Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Ashton Turner, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Jhye Richardson, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

