Today's defeat has become first ODI series loss for skipper Virat Kohli at home. Not only this, it is the first series defeat for hosts at home since October 2015.

India vs Australia 5th ODI: First ODI home series defeat for skipper Virat Kohli: Australia on Wednesday lifted the trophy after defeating World Cup favourites at their home turf by 35 runs. After loosing first two games of the 5-match series, Aussies made a huge comeback. Kangaroos won the third match in Ranchi after setting a 300 plus target. It was followed by their win in Mohali where they chased 358. In the opening two matches, Aussies could not even score touch 250.

Today’s defeat has become first ODI series loss for skipper Virat Kohli at home. Not only this, it is the first series defeat for hosts at home since October 2015. Last time, India lost to South Africa 2-3 in a bilateral series.

