India vs Australia 5th ODI: India lose 6 wickets, need 134 in 19 overs: In the decider of the 5-match series against Australia, India lost six wickets on 132. Chasing the target of 272 at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, the first wicket of opener Shikhar Dhawan fell on just 15 runs. He managed to score 12 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli was the second victim, who scored 20. The third wicket was of wicket-keeper batsman Risabh Pant, who was dismissed on 16 runs. It was the opener Rohit Sharma who acted as a wall and played a brilliant knock of 56 in 89 balls.

At one moment India was 119 for 3, but superb spell by Adam Zampa made it to 132 for 6. He picked wickets of Rohit, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja. All-rounder Jadeja who impressed by his bowling in the match failed to score a run. India lost 3 quick wickets on just 12 runs. Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon claimed one each wicket.

Earlier, Australia set a target of 272 runs to India. In-form opener Usman Khawaja was the leading scorer, who hit a ton. One-down batsman Peter Handscomb also made 52. After getting a solid start, the tight bowling of Indian bowlers restricted hosts 272. Without Khawaja and Handscomb, no Aussies player could cross 29.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets, fast bowler Mohammad Shami claimed two, all-rounder Jadeja dismissed also dismissed two and Kuldeep Yadav picked one.

