India vs Australia 5th ODI: Khawaja’s ton, Handscomb’s 52 lead Australia to set target of 272: Australia has set a target of 222 for 9 to India in the decider of the 5-match series at Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi on Wednesday. After winning the toss, Aussies opted to bat first. It was again opener Usman Khawaja, who helped his team to score 250 plus. He played a brilliant knock of 100 in 106 balls. Khawaja and skipper Aaron Finch gave a solid start to their team and stitched a 76-run partnership.

Today was the third time in the 5-match series when Indian failed to pick a single wicket in the first Powerplay. It was Jadeja who struck in his first over and bowled dangerous Finch. He uprooted off-stump in the 15th over and broke the 76-run partnership. Jadeja also picked the wicket of Glenn Maxwell who scored just 1 run. Usman fell quickly after scoring ton. He was shown pavilion by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

One-down batsman Peter Handscomb scored 52 of 60 balls. Four wickets of Aussies fell on 35 runs. Finisher of the last match Ashton Turner fell on 20 runs by Kuldeep Yadav. At one moment it looked Australia would cross 300 runs for the third consecutive time in the series, but tight bowling of hosts did not allow them to do so.

Both the teams have made two each change in their teams. Shaun Marsh replaced right-handed batsman Marcus Stoinis, right-arm off break bowler Nathan Lyon replaced Jason Behrendorff. Yuzvendra Chahal was replaced by left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul was replaced by fast bowler Mohammad Shami.

