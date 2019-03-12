India vs Australia 5th ODI match preview: The 5th and decider match between India and Australia will be played on Friday at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. So far, both the teams have won 2-2 matches and Delhi ODI will decide the winner of the 5 match series.

India vs Australia 5th ODI match preview: Delhi’s Firoz Shah Kotla stadium is all set to host the high-intensity 5th ODI between India and Australia. The match is scheduled for March 12, 2019, and coin will be tossed at 1:30 pm. So far, Australia’s tour of India has been successful as they managed to win the T20 series and are 2-2 equal in the ODI series. The last and decider match will be played at the Firoz Shah Kotla which is also the home ground to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Both the teams are on toes and set to entertain the crow with the best of their skills. On one side, Aaron Finch and friends who have been playing outstanding cricket and outclassed the home team in last both the one-dayers, are eyeing to clinch the win from jaws of wounded men in blue. On this tour, Australia and India have played 6 matches (2 T20s and 4 ODIs) together so far and Kangaroos won 4 matches. Except for captain Aaron Finch, Aussie top order is in brilliant form and have showcased entertaining game.

While on the other side, Team India tasted victory only on 2 occasions. After losing the T20 series, Virat Kohli and co. did bounce back on the winning track for the 1st and 2nd ODIs, but in the 3rd and 4th game, Australia stunned India by knocking all wickets and chasing gigantic totals.

In the 4th ODI at Mohali, after winning the toss Indian skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat first. The opening duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started India’s innings in their signature style and wreaked-havoc the Aussie bowling line up. Both the explosive batsmen showcased their class batting and gathered 193 runs for 1st wicket. Rohit Sharma hit 95 runs off 92 balls with 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. Vice-captain missed his 23rd ton by 5 runs only and marked 40th half-century. While his counter-part Shikhar Dhawan completed his 16th international hundred. Gabbar scored 143 runs in 115 balls with 18 fours and 3 long sixes.

With small run contributions from Rishabh Pant 36, Lokesh Rahul 26 and Vijay Shankar 26, India set a gigantic total of 358 runs. Tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah was also lauded by his teammates for hitting a sixer on the last ball of the innings and the only ball he had faced.

Australia had a target of 359 runs, which was looking pretty difficult for the visitors as speedster Jasprit Bumrah knocked Aaron Finch early. For Australian captain, this tour has not been a good one in terms of batting but his captaincy skills and plans troubled Virat Kohli and men a lot.

After the departure of Kangaroo leader, number 3 batsman Usman Khwaja hit 91 runs off 99 balls with 7 boundaries. The left-handed batsman rescued his side and helped visitors to fight back. With Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb displayed a brilliant show with 117 runs. Both the batsmen scripted Australia’s win but Ashton Turner was the hero who took the team to the finishing line. Turner gathered quick 84 off 43 balls and helped Australia to win the match and level the ODI series 2-2. Now the last and decider match in the national capital on Wednesday will decide the winner of the 5-match India vs Australia series 2019.

What’s on the stake for India vs Australia 5th ODI?

In the 5th and decider ODI, the One-day series and Team India’s prestige will be stake as Kangaroos are looking forward to do the same what Virat Kohli and men did a few months ago. While Team India is keen to avenge last 2 defeats and lift the winner’s trophy.

Key players to watch out:

The experts have predicted that it is going to be a high-voltage game, where star performers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khwaja, and Ashton Turner are set to entertain the crowd of Delhi.

