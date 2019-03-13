Usman Khawaja is playing at 83 runs ahead of 5th ODI against India. The opener batsman is sharing a strong stand with Peter Handscomb as Australia is dominating in the match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Meanwhile, Australia has lost their captain Aaron Finch, who made 27 runs. India needs quick wickets soon before the Australian batsmen run away with the game.

Usman Khawaja, who is performing outstandingly in 5 match series against India. The opener batsman of visitor team Usman is leaving no stone unturned to thrash the bowlers of host team at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the final match against India. Usman has made 83 runs in just 77 balls. The opener batsman seems to complete his second ton in the match. Khawaja had hit a 104 run and shared a 193 run stand with the captain Aaron Finch to play a significant role in Australia’s win in the last two matches.

MS Dhoni, whose absence from the team was sorely felt in the 4th ODI, is also out of the Delhi ODI as well. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both will be an important part of the game.

Australia has made certain changes in the game as Nathan Lyon and Marcus Stoinis coming in for Jason Behrendorff and Shaun Marsh while India has brought back Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal’s replacement.

