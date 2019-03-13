India vs Australia 5th ODI: Visitors celebrate 3-2 series win, beat India by 35 runs in final: Aussies on Wednesday defeated India in the final match of the 5-match series by 35 runs. The decider was played at Feroz Shah Kotla in the national capital. It was the brilliant 100 by Usman Khawaja which helped Aussies to set 250 plus target. For India, opener Rohit Sharma was the leading scorer with 52 runs.

India vs Australia 5th ODI: Visitors celebrate 3-2 series win, beat India by 35 runs in final: Australia on Wednesday defeated India by 35 runs in the final of the 5-series at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. All thanks to the brilliant knock of opener Usman Khawaja, who scored 100 runs in 106 balls and helped his team to set a target of 272. For the third consecutive time, chase specialists failed to chase the 300 plus target.

Batting second, India got the first blow on 15 runs when pacer Pat Cummins dismissed opener, Shikhar Dhawan. He scored 12 runs in 15 deliveries. The second dismissal was of Skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 20 runs. After that wickets continued to fell. At one moment it seemed India would not cross 200 as the score was 132 for 6 in 28.5 overs. It was because of the 99-run partnership of lower middle order Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar that hosts came back in the match. However, they could not turn their innings into the victory for the team. Rohit Sharma was the leading scorer from his side. He made 56 of 89 balls.

It was Adam Zampa, who wreaked havoc in the Indian side. He bowled a double wicket maiden. Leg-break bowler picked the wickets of experienced Rohit, all-rounders Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja. Pat Cummins took two wickets, Marcus Stoinis claimed two, Jhye Richardson picked two and spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed one.

Earlier, batting first, Khawaja and skipper Aaron Finch scored 76-run partnership. All-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja struck in his first over and broke the partnership. Then one-down batsman Peter Handscomb joined Khawaja and stitched a 99-run partnership. Khawaja was the second victim, who was sent back quickly after completing a ton. Handscomb scored 52 in 60 balls. Tail-ender Richardson was the third leading scorer for the visitors with 29 runs.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed two, Mohammad Shami took two and Kuldeep Yadav claimed one.

Both India and Australia had made two each change in their squads. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis replaced Shaun Marsh and right-arm off break bowler Nathan Lyon replaced Jason Behrendorff. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came to replace Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammad Shami was called in place of KL Rahul.

Left-handed batsman Khawaja was named both player of the match and series for his superb performance.

Australia came back from 0-2 down and stunned all after sealing the series 3-2. They started performing in Ranchi and ended today in the national capital. Notably, Aussies played the series without its key players like David Warner.

