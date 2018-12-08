Indian captain Virat Kohli has completed 1000 Test runs in Australia on Saturday during the India vs Australia Adelaide Test and joined the elite club after former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. Virat Kohli took only 18 Tests to surpass the record of VVS Laxman, who had achieved the milestone in 19 matches.

During India vs Australia Adelaide Test, on Day 3, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday completed his 1000 Test runs in Australia and joined the elite club after former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. Virat Kohli has become the fourth Indian batsmen to achieve the 1000 run mark, while, The God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with 1809 runs. On the second spot, VVS Laxman has been holding the fort with 1236 runs, followed by the wall of Indian cricket Rahul Dravid having 1166 runs against his name.

The match between India and Australia is underway and the visitors finished the Day 3 with 151 runs on the scoreboard with loss of 3 wickets and the hosts, Australia, is still leading by 166 runs.

