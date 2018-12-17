Indian squad for 3rd and 4th Test announced: BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the 3rd & 4th Test match against Australia. The board made two changes, bringing Hardik Pandya and replacing Prithvi Shah with Mayank Agarwal for the remaining two games.

Indian squad for 3rd and 4th Test announced: Indian squad for 3rd & 4th Test match against Australia was announced by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Only one change has been made in the team for the next two games against Australia. Prithvi Shaw has been ruled for the remaining two matches and will be replaced by Mayank Agarwal. The squad for the next two games is as follows: Virat Kohli, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Pujara, Rahane, Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav,Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

Currently, India is 175 runs away to win the second Test match against Australia with 5 wickets in hand. Looking at the current situation, the Australian team is having the advantage at the moment and all eyes are now on the Day 5 of the game which will start tomorrow to witness which team will finally have the last laugh.

In some other developments which took place amid the second test, Tweeple are discussing Australian skipper Tim Paine’s views about Virat Kohli. A video is getting viral on social media where Tim Paine is seen speaking to Ajinkya Rahane and asking him that he knows Virat Kohli is your captain but you can’t really like him as a bloke. Ever since the video went viral, a lot of fans are talking about Tim Paine’s opinion about Kohli. Talking about Ajinkya’s response on the this, he did not respond to what Tim Paine asked him during the match.

Meanwhile, celebrated Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah also took to his Facebook and slammed Virat Kohli for this boorish behaviour. The actor wrote on his Facebook wall that Virat Kohli is not only the world’s best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners … and I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.

