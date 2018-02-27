On Tuesday, the All-India Women's Selection Committee named the India Women's squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI series against Australian women team. After the triumph in South Africa, the three-match series between India and Australian will be held in Gujarat's Vadodara. The India-Australia series is also a part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020). Unsurprisingly for Team India, star player Mithali Raj will be leading the Indian side against the Aussies.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Tuesday named the India Women’s squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI series against Australian women team. As per reports, the three-match series between India and Australian will be held in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The series is also a part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020). The ODI series will be shortly followed by the Paytm T20I tri-series between Australia, India and England. While the squad for the same will be named later. Along with the men’s cricket team led by Virat Kohli, Indian women team starring Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history be defeating the Proteas in the recently concluded Twenty20 International series in South Africa.

For both men and women cricket team of India, it was their maiden series triumph on the South African soil. The Indian women defeated the Proteas in the fifth and final Twenty20 International by 54 runs to bag the series 3-1 at Cape Town. Earlier, Mithali Raj and co outclassed the Proteas in the ODI series 2-1 and registered their first win on away spoil against South Africa. While their next rivals Australia are all set to face the high flying Indian women after their triumph in South Africa, the hosts on the other will be keen on adding another feather in the cap. For the Aussies, Meg Lanning has been named the skipper for the ODI and T20(I) squad. Joining her will be Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey and Belinda Vakarewa.

Here is the full Indian women’s ODI squad for Australia series:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma.

