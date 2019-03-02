BCCI has clarified that the last two matches which are scheduled to be played in Mohali and Delhi will be as per schedule as the cricket board is in no such plan to shift any of the games from their original venues. He also welcomed the decision of Saurashtra to put their hand up for holding matches.

India vs Australia: BCCI says, no plan to change last two OD1s from Mohali and Delhi despite Indo-Pak tensions

The BCCI acting president CK Khanna said on Friday that the board is no mood to shift the two final matches of India against Australia to other places. As the tension between India and Pakistan increased as soldiers of both the countries are trading heavy fire on the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir since the last eight days. The last two OD1s to be played in Mohali and Delhi.

As per reports,Saurashtra, a peninsular region in Gujarat has offered the cricket board to change the venue of last two matches to Gujarat. The last two matches which are scheduled to be played in Mohali and Delhi will be held on March 10 and 13 respectively.

The cricket board’s acting president CK Khanna has stated that there will be no change in the schedule as the last two matches will be played as per schedule.

He has said that BCCI always has an alternate arrangement in place in case a venue expresses its inability to hold a game. Khanna also welcomed the decision of Saurashtra to put their hand up for holding matches.

India is locking horns against Australia in a 5-match OD1 series. The first match is scheduled for today in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Australia hasn’t much success in recent times and their record in India is hardly inspiring. They last won an ODI series against India in India was way back in 2009-2010 when they won 4-2.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More