Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg on Saturday explained why batsman Shaun Marsh wasn’t picked in the Test squad for the series against India. Cricket Australia’s national selection panel on Thursday had announced a 17-player squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against India, set to begin from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

Marsh, who last played a match in the longest format of the game in January 2019, wasn’t included in the squad.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, a fan had asked Hogg why Marsh wasn’t picked for the India series. Hogg feels Marsh has got his fair share of chances and the young guns have proved themselves which makes the left-handed batsman selection tough at the age of 37.

However, the former Australian bowler would love to see Marsh play for Australia again. “Chances have been given and some new blood have batted the house down which makes the decision to go back to Shaun tough at the age of 37. I would love to see my mate in Aussie colours again though. #Cricket #INDvAUS,” Hogg tweeted.

Australia and India will lock horns against each other in four Tests. The series would be a part of the World Test Championship. The first Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 and this match will be a day-night Test.