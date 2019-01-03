Broadcaster of India vs Australia Test series, Sony Pictures Networks on Thursday blocked commentator Kerry O' Keeffe for controversial remarks against Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. During the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Kerry O'Keeffe said that why would anyone name their child “Cheteshwar Jadeja”.

Controversial commentator Kerry O’ Keeffe will not be heard in India vs Australia Sydney Test as the official broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks have blocked him after he made controversial remarks against the Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. On the Day 1 of the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy commentator Kerry O’Keeffe said that why would anyone name their child “Cheteshwar Jadeja”.

After his controversial remarks, O’ Keeffe faced a backlash on the internet for making statements with racial undertones. Soon after the incident, he issued an apology to clarify the matter. In an open letter, O’ Keeffe said,

“There was no intention to ridicule those two wonderful players and I am horrified by any suggestion to the contrary. I had spent months researching and analysing these two players and when the moment arrived, I stuffed it up. The joke was on me,” said Keeffe.

A few days ago, he had said that Indian opener Mayank Agarwal had scored the triple century in the Ranji Trophy against Railways canteen staff.

Trying to clean his mess, O’ Keeffe in the open letter added that he was certainly not disrespecting Indian cricket, where he toured as a schoolboy and for which he has the greatest admiration as a cricketing nation.

