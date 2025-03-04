India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Key Strategies, Squads & Predicted Playing XI

India faces Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Will India stick with spin, or bring in pace? Predicted XI, squads, and match insights here.

The stage is electrifying as India and Australia battle in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday. This high-stakes encounter unfolds just 36 hours after India’s impressive win over New Zealand at the same venue, bringing scrutiny to their squad composition for this crucial clash. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Will India Stick to Spin or Bring in Extra Pace?

India’s recent success with a spin-heavy bowling attack against New Zealand has sparked debate on whether the team will continue with the same strategy or introduce another pace option alongside Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya.

Varun Chakaravarthy, known for his deceptive mystery spin, is under consideration for a spot in the playing XI. Speaking on his potential inclusion, Indian captain Rohit Sharma stated, “He has got something different about him, so wanted to try and see what he had to offer. We got to think a little about what to do for the next game, it’s a good headache. If he gets it right, it’s very difficult to read him.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Australia Faces Selection Dilemma in Matt Short’s Absence

Australia, on the other hand, will be making adjustments in their lineup due to the absence of injured Matt Short. The team is contemplating whether to bring in the aggressive batter Jake Fraser-McGurk or opt for spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

Additionally, Josh Inglis, who recently hit his maiden century against England in Lahore, is a strong contender to open the batting alongside Travis Head.

Predicted Playing XI for the Semi-Final

India’s Likely Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia’s Likely Playing XI:

Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

Squads Overview

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Australia Squad:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly.

With both teams looking strong and tactical decisions playing a crucial role, this semi-final promises to be an intense battle for a place in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

ALSO READ: Khelo India Winter Games 5th Edition Postponed, Now Set To Take Place From March 9-12, 2025