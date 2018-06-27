Defending champions and world no.1 Australia beat India 3-2 on Wednesday. Now India will face World No 3 Belgium on Thursday.

After an early blow to the Indian side when Australia's Lachlan Sharp took his side 1-0 leading over India, Varun scored the equaliser to make score all square in the first half itself

After a rollicking start to India’s campaign at the Men’s Hockey Championship Trophy 2018 with back-to-back victories over arch-rivals Pakistan and World No.2 Argentina, skipper PR Sreejesh led Indian team took on the formidable World No. 1 Australia on Wednesday but could not continue the winning streak against the defending champions.

After an early blow to the Indian side when Australia’s Lachlan Sharp took his side 1-0 leading over India, Varun netted the equaliser to make score all square in the first half itself. However, at the end of the quarter, Craig scored and Australia took 2-1 lead against India.

Australia struck in the third half when Mitton scored to take the lead 3-1 against India.

During the thrilling 3rd quarter, Australia missed a chance to increase its lead over India when Sreejesh made the brilliant penalty save awarded to Australians.

Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty in the last minute but the late score was not enough to take India ahead of the defending champions.

India suffered defeat at the hands of Australia in 2016 Champions Trophy finals but the Australians are placed below India in the Pool table having drawn 3-3 against Belgium and won 2-1 against Pakistan.

Now India will face World No 3 Belgium on Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More