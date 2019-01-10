The first T20I between India and Australia will be played on February 24, Sunday, in Bengaluru while the second T20I will be hosted in Vishakhapatnam on February 27, Wednesday. The squads for the T20I series are yet to be announced by both the sides.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the schedule for Australia’s tour of India in February. As per the announcement, Indian cricket team will host the Aussies for a limited-overs series which will comprise of 2 T20Is and 5 ODIs. The series will be played in India and it will commence from February 24 in Bengaluru.

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played on February 24, Sunday, in Bengaluru while the second T20I will be hosted in Vishakhapatnam on February 27, Wednesday. The squads for the T20I series are yet to be announced by both the sides.

The 5-match ODI series will start from March 2, Saturday, when first ODI will be played in Hyderabad. The second ODI will be contested in Nagpur on March 5, Tuesday, while Ranchi will host the third ODI on March 8, Friday. The fourth match will take place on March 10, Sunday, in Mohali and the fifth and final ODI will be played in Delhi on March 13, Wednesday.

Australia’s tour of India will be the final international series for the Men In Blue before the ICC World Cup 2019. Indian players will return to play in cash-rich domestic league IPL in later March.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More