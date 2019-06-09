India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match LIVE updates: India and Australia will face off in a blockbuster clash at the World Cup 2019 on Sunday at The Oval. The match is expected to be a big cliff-hanger in the world-cup tournament as 5-time World Champion Australia and 2-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner India will face each other in a crucial world cup match. It will be a Super Sunday for all cricket enthusiasts around the world when a 5-time World Champion Australia will be at loggerheads against 2-time Cup winner India at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 14. India and Australia, both the teams are favorites to win the title and it will be a gripping treat for all the cricket fans to watch the teams playing.
The match at the Oval will be the 12th World Cup game between the two giants of world cricket with Australia holding an 8-3 advantage over India in head-to-head encounters in the World Cup. India and Australia, both the teams will be battling for another victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stage matches and 2 precious points which will help them to move above on the points table. Both the arch-rivals have played 136 matches, out of which, Australia bagged 77 games while India has won 49 matches.
India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Just 1 run from Bumrah's last over
Even in a batting pitch like this Bumrah bowled brilliantly and took 3 wickets as well. In his last over Bumrah just conceded 1 run as Alex Carey had no clue about his pace variation missed nearly every ball.
Patt Cummins goes back
Patt Cummins goes back to pavilion as it is becoming tougher and tougher to Australia. Alex Carey is still on the crease. Australia now 300 up.
7th wicket down
Australia is now 7th wicket down. Nathan Coulter-Nile could not understand the off-cuter of Bumrah as he straight hit the ball to Kohli. However, Kohli took the catch pretty easily. Australia now 284/7 after 45 overs.
Sixer
Alex Carey is on the charge now. But India has gained the momentum already. The required rate has gone up to 11.43. A huge task for Alex Carrey as he is the only recognized batsman available for Australia.
Maxwell goes back this time
Maxwell goes back this time. Jadeja took a spectacular catch. Two new batman at the crease. Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Back to back wickets
Back to back wickets for India. Marcus Stoinis is gone for a duck. Bhubaneswar Kumar is on fire.
Smith gone!
Steve Smith is gone! Bhubaneswar Kumar inswinger has done the job once again. India needed this blow.
Wicket!
Bumrah cleans up Khawaja. Khawaja bowled out by Bumrah. Khawaja made 42 runs at a crucial stage for the team as the wicket will bring some relief to India.
Australia need 146 runs in 78 balls
Australia need 146 runs in 78 balls. Bumrah comes in, and a wicket falls. Khawaja goes, that was a no-shot from him. Wicket needed so to put pressure on Australia again.
SIX!
Khawaja sweeps and he connects well, he has targeted the cow corner region, ball sails over the ropes for maximum. Australia need 154 runs in 85 balls.
Four!
Pandya again. Shot ball and Khawaja hits boundary and team don 50 partnership in this hour of pressure on Aussies. Australia need 167 runs in 92 balls
Smith hits fifty
Smith hits fifty as Australia is desperate for a win against India. Australia need 173 runs in 96 balls. Chahal is also puts shot balls to batsmen for a long hit.
Kuldeep to Khawaja
Khawaja is doing the hitting now. Has hit two fours in two overs but this is still not enough. Time is running away. Australia need 177 runs in 97 balls.
Chahal to Khawaja
Chahal is keeping the pressure on the opposite team. The batsmen are looking for the runs but failed as Australia just done a shot by Khawaja towards the boundary.
Four!
Kuldeep puts shot ball and Khawaja drives and got the single for the ball. Smith in pressure and just don a shot towards fine leg with a boundary.
After 30 overs, Australia 155/2
After 30 overs, Australia 155/2. Kohli and as usual well supported by Dhoni for over captaincy. India on top. India is hunting for wickets to let down the Australia.
After 27 overs, Australia 144/2
Smith and Khawaja constantly rotating the strike. Smith can play a key role in this innings. India needs one more wicket to take control of the match.
50 comes for Warner
50 comes for David Warner. It is a slow fifty. Warner took 77 balls to reach the mark. Australia 108/1 after 22 overs. Kedar Jadhav comes to the attack
20 overs done! Australia 99/1
After 20 overs, Smith and Warner are trying to take control of the innings, on the other hand, Indian bowlers has been pretty disciplined today. Bumrah back on the attack.
8 runs from Chahal's first over
Chahal started his spell on the 17th over. Smith and Warner are looking to rotate the strike. Smith looks comfortable against spin. After 18 overs, Australia 87/1
After drinks, Australia 75/0
Pandya is taking a test of Warner by constant change of pace variation. Even though Pandya has bowled a no ball, but his controlled slower bouncer didn't give Warner enough chance to time the ball.
Bizarre running!
Finch is gone! Brilliant fielding from India. Kedhar Jadhav's throw had done the job. Steve Smith at the crease at no 3. Austalia, 63/1 after 14 overs.
Zampa's suspicious video goes viral
Adam Zampa's suspicious video went viral as he was seen taking something out of his pocket and rubbing that on the ball during Indian innings.
After 12 overs,Australia 54/0
Fare over from Hardik Pandya after costly last over. Warner is really struggling now. He scored just 19 in 41 balls. India looks in good control.
Back to back boundaries!
Back to back boundaries for Australia. After a slow start, Finch decides to target Hardik Pandya on the 9th over. Finch smashed 2 boundaries and 1 six in the Pandya over.
After 8 overs, Australia 24/0
Bhubaneswar Kumar looks promising today. He is even looking better than Bumrah. India is showing a very disciplined bowling performance so far. Warner and Finch is trying to set themselves at the crease
Finch, Warner walk in to bat
Aaron Finch and David Warner have started the innings for Australia and they have a tough job to chase 353 runs.
Australia need 345 runs in 286 balls
Australia need 345 runs in 286 balls. Warner collects the single off the third ball after playing defensive strokes on first two balls. Warner has the potential to lead the team
Second inning starts
David Warner and Aaron Finch started the Australian inning in The Oval. The two players need to power the team with a strong partnership to lead the team.
Kohli out!!!
Stonis gets Kohli on the second last ball of Indian innings. KL Rahul hits a boundary to end the innings and posts score of 354 runs.
Wicket!!!
Stonis caught and bowled MS Dhoni in the last over. India is now 338/4 and looking to get close 350 run mark. KL Rahul joins Kohli now. And he hits the ball out of the park to add 6 more runs to the total.
Dhoni on fire
MS Dhoni hits the ball out of the park. A long six followed by a boundary. 2 perfect pull shorts and India adds 10 runs to the total.
What a show they've been treated to at The Oval! 😍 #INDvAUS LIVE 👇 https://t.co/tdWyb7lIw6 pic.twitter.com/4iVpcHAsdM— ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019
India 316/3
Only 18 balls are left for Indian innings. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are now looking to put a score more or close to 350.
India 316/3
Only 18 balls are left for Indian innings. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are now looking to put a score more or close to 350.
Pandya out!!!!
Pat Cummins gets Hardik Pandya!!! Pandya falls 2 runs short of his fifty. It was an easy catch for Aaron Finch. MS Dhoni walks in to join Kohli. India is now eyeing a strong finish.
GOT HIM! Pandya's blistering knock ends on 48 off just 27 balls with Finch taking the catch. Cummins gets his first.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2019
India 3-301 (45.5) #CWC19 https://t.co/zd3qkrKujM
300 for India
Last 5 overs are left for Indian innings, captain Kohli and Pandya are putting their best efforts to set a gigantic total. Hardik Pandya is also close to his half-century.
India 293/2
Both the batsmen are now dealing fours and sixes. Virat Kohli has hit an 88-m long sixer to Starc. Kohli is at its best. On the other end, Pandya is also dominating the bowlers.
India 281/2 after 2
Australia is now under pressure as both the batsmen are hitting the ball hard and trying to collect maximum runs.
Ind 277/2
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli are now trying to hit every ball out of the park. Pandya has played a crackling shot to Adam Zampa over mid-wicket area for SIX runs. Pandya is batting in IPL style and has hit a Six followed by a boundary.
Ind 257/2
Team India is cruising towards a big total now as the Virat Kohli has completed his fifty and now hammering the bowlers. Hardik Pandya is batting on the other end.
India 230/2
After 39 overs, India 230/2. Virat Kohli 48, Hardik Pandya 2. Aussies let off the huge opportunity to dismiss Hardik Pandya for a golden duck. His wicket could be left the heavy on the team.
Out!
Dhawan gone at 117. After a smashing century, Dhawan was bowled out. The next batsman Hardik Pandya joined Kohli to lead the team for a huge target.
Mitchell Starc to Virat
Tossed up on middle and leg, Kohli turns it down to the square leg and keeps the strike. Mitchell Starc bowls while his 6th over. India 201 for 1.
Dhawan's 100!
Dhawan has completed his ton in the ICC World Cup 2019 against Australia. The team India is also near to 200 runs. Virat is also batting on 28.
Six!
India has scored 157 runs while losing 1 wicket. Virat Kohli scored 12 runs while Dhawan scored 91. Pat Cummins bowls and Dhawan hits six in the first ball.
Virat joins Dhawan
After 25 overs, India completed 141 runs for 1. Virat Kohli has joined Dhawan, who has scored 82 runs. The two batsmen look so confident to take the team with a strong partnership.
After 23 overs, India 127/1
After 23 overs, India 127/1. Shikhar Dhawan 67, Virat Kohli 0. Rohit Sharma walks back after a very good start. His wicket brings Virat Kohli to the centre, who is watchful in his first three deliveries.
Fifty for Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century after Shikhar Dhawan. This is Sharma's 42nd half-century. India would bee looking at nothing less that 350 on this pitch. Whether they can get there or not remains to be seen. It's 101/0.
100 up for India
India has completed 100 runs in the 19th over. Both the batsmen took 115 balls to complete 100 runs. Rohit Sharma is now about to complete his half-century.
Fifty for Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan has completed his half-century off 53 balls with the help of 2 boundaries and a sixer. This is Shikhar Dhawan's28th international half-centuries and both the batsmen have laid a strong foundation for their side.