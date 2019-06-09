India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma completes 2,000 runs against Australia in ODI: Rohit Sharma has completed 2000 runs in the ODI against Australia on Sunday in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Rohit Sharma on Sunday completed 2000 runs in OD1s against Australia, during the second match of India, in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval in London. Rohit Sharma achieved the feat while batting during the 12th over when Indian team has scored 69 runs without losing any of the wickets against Australia.

The vice-captain of the Indian team is the 4th batsmen in the world who have scored 2,000 against Australia in the cricket history. The other cricketers who have achieved the feat including Sachin Tendulkar who had scored 3077, Desmond Haynes 2262, Viv Richards 2187.

This year, Rohit Sharma had also completed 3000 runs in ODI cricket in India. Rohit had achieved the feat during 5-match home ODI series against Australia. Virat Kohli was the previous fastest who had completed 3000 ODI runs in India. Overall, Rohit is the 37th player to score 3000 ODI runs in a specific country. He is the only the 9th player to score as many runs in this format in India.

India has claimed its win in the first match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa. On Sunday, India is taking on Australia at The Oval. The match is expected to be a big cliff-hanger in the world-cup tournament as 5-time World Champion Australia and 2-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner India is facing each other in a crucial world cup match. Both the arch-rivals have played 136 matches, out of which, Australia bagged 77 games while India has won 49 matches. Rohit Sharma has scored a half-century in The Oval against Australia. Later, Shikhar Dhawan also scored his ton in the match.

Virat Kohli had also completed 1,000 or more runs in Test cricket against Australia. The other cricketers who have achieved the feat for completing 1000 plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath.

