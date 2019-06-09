India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Know India vs Australia match timming according to India local time, Australia local time, How to watch Ind vs Aus match live, online streaming in India and Australia and other important details for today's match.

At Oval Cricket Stadium in London, Team India will compete with defending champions Australia in the match number 13 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It is going to be a great battle to watch as 5-time world champion Australia will face 2-time title winner India. Both the teams have played 11 matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup, out of which, Australia won 8 times while India registered victory on 3 occasions.

At what the match will start in India and Australia? How to watch Ind vs Aus match live, online streaming in India and Australia, all details are mentioned below:

When is India vs Australia match, at what time will the match begin?

India vs Australia match is to take place today on June 9, 2019 at 3 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The match in England will begin at 09:30 AM and it will be telecasted at 8:00 pm in Australia.

How to watch India vs Australia match online?

The match will be streamed live online on Hotstar. However, you require a premium Hotstar membership to view live videos. Latest live updates will also be available on newsx.com.

What is the venue for India vs Australia match?

Match number 13 India vs Austrlia at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played at The Oval Cricket Ground in London.

Line-up for India vs Australia match:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon