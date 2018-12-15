India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: With the Australian side at 266/6 after day one of the 2nd Test at Perth, the hosts are firmly in the driving seat in the match. The Australian opening batters provided a strong start after they stitched together a 112-run partnership for the first wicket. Though Bumrah broke the century opening partnership, Indian bowling side looked out of sorts and didn’t quite bowled in the right areas in the 1st 2 sessions. The next 2 wickets came quickly with Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris walking back to the hut for 5 off 38 balls and 70 off 141 balls respectively.
Now the game tilted in India’s favour with a side that was 112 for no loss was 148 for 4 after lunch. However, the Australian side recovered with Shaun Marsh and Travis Head fighting for an 84-run stand in the 3rd session to edge hosts after an eventful post-lunch session for the Indian side. Marsh was defending while Head took all the chances to keep the scoreboard moving. The partnership would have been broken much earlier had Rishabh Pant not dropped an edge off Marsh on 24. Then, Vihari was the unlucky bowlers but as fate would have it he had Marsh later in the game. Soon after, Head also went back with a square-cut on a wide delivery to be caught at third man.
At stumps, Pat Cummins and Paine survived the tight spells. Currently, the hosts have an edge but only marginally, the pitch reports for the Day 2 is in Indian bowlers. Will they wrap up the tail quickly? Find out here.
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2nd TEST DAY 2
Live Updates
Starc dismissed, Hazlewood follows | Australia 326-all out
After Cummins and Paine, India wrapped up hosts quickly with Ishant taking out Starc and Hazlewood in two consecutive deliveries. India was quick to send the last 4 back to the hut after leaking only 16 runs. Before the break, India was on the backfoot, they even failed to bowl a maiden over but after the break, the game tilted towards the Indian side.
Umesh, Bumrah strike
Umesh gets Cummins walking back, while Bumrah got Paine as India go bang bang on Aussies. That was an absolute peach from Umesh Yadav, pitching on middle and off and then sneaking past the forward prod of Cummins to dislodge the stumps.
AUS 306/6 after 103 overs, Tim Paine 34, Pat Cummins 19
Finally some teeth in Indian bowling, Umesh is looking to target the stumps and Paine and Cummins are struggling, but they have managed the threat. There were some concerns about Paine's fitness but is batting hard to take the hosts to a position of safety.
AUS 300/6 after 100 overs, Tim Paine 32, Pat Cummins 16
Australia crosses 300 run mark and going by the records, it's a great score for the pitch. On the bowling side, there have a been only a few deliveries on target. With the scoreboard moving with any loss, the match is drifting away from India. The only thing that can bring the Indian side back into the game is breakthroughs.
AUS 287/6 after 95 overs, Tim Paine 25, Pat Cummins 12
The Australian captain looks good touch and his form will be imperative if the hosts have to push this total near 400. Indians need to keep the pressure and early wickets will be the key. The ball is seaming and there's bounce as well. The surface will only get more notorious for the batsmen.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2
Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the Day 2 of the 2nd test of the ongoing test series in the India tour of Australia. The venue of the match is Perth Stadium, in the city of Perth, Australia. India are in a lead in the series having won the previous test game against the hosts at Adelaide Oval.