India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: With the Australian side at 266/6 after day one of the 2nd Test at Perth, the hosts are firmly in the driving seat in the match. The Australian opening batters provided a strong start after they stitched together a 112-run partnership for the first wicket. Though Bumrah broke the century opening partnership, Indian bowling side looked out of sorts and didn’t quite bowled in the right areas in the 1st 2 sessions. The next 2 wickets came quickly with Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris walking back to the hut for 5 off 38 balls and 70 off 141 balls respectively.

Now the game tilted in India’s favour with a side that was 112 for no loss was 148 for 4 after lunch. However, the Australian side recovered with Shaun Marsh and Travis Head fighting for an 84-run stand in the 3rd session to edge hosts after an eventful post-lunch session for the Indian side. Marsh was defending while Head took all the chances to keep the scoreboard moving. The partnership would have been broken much earlier had Rishabh Pant not dropped an edge off Marsh on 24. Then, Vihari was the unlucky bowlers but as fate would have it he had Marsh later in the game. Soon after, Head also went back with a square-cut on a wide delivery to be caught at third man.

