India is all set take on Australia in Visakhapatnam in the first T20I match on Sunday. The hosts will try their best to defeat Australia in the Ist match and take a lead in the two-match series. Men in blue will have an advantage in terms of home ground and the home crowd over Australia. Though India will certainly miss the presence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was ruled out of the both T20I and five-match ODI series, but on the other hand, Virat Kohli has again joined the team. Earlier, he was given rest in the last three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which India drew 1-1.

Tomorrow’s will be lit bit difficult for Kangaroos as they have not played T20 match from the last two months.

What time does the 1st T20I between India vs New Zealand start?

The Ist T20I starts at 7 pm local time on February 24.

Where to catch the live stream of India vs New Zealand Ist T20I match?

The live stream of the Ist T20I will be available on Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV.

What TV channel will show live coverage of Ind vs NZ match?

The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary while Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will show the match in Hindi commentary.

Where will be the Ist T20I between India and New Zealand played?

The Ist T20I between two countries will be played at

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

What are the squads for the 1st T20I between India and Australia?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

