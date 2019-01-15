Today, the Men in Blue will walk onto the field at Adelaide to keep the 3-match ODI series alive. While, with Pandya being suspended on disciplinary grounds and MS Dhoni's inability to provide pace during the crucial middle orders, the Indian middle order has come under the radar, the Australian middle order in Sydney showed rhythm that was missed during the test series.

After an epoch-making Test series win on the Australian soil, expectations from the Kohli and Co will run high when Kohli-led India and Aron Finch-led Australia will face-off at Adelaide on Tuesday. At Sydney, Rohit Sharma’s 133 went in vain with India falling short of 34 runs to suffer defeat in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series. However, today the Men in Blue will walk onto the field to keep the series alive. While, with Pandya being suspended on disciplinary grounds and MS Dhoni’s inability to provide pace during the crucial middle orders, the Indian middle order has come under the radar, the Australian middle order in Sydney showed rhythm that was missed during the test series.

Today at Adelaide, Kohli will lock horns with Jhye Richardson how dismissed the former for just 3 runs in Sydney. Moreover, Richardson scalped 4 wickets to power Australia to defend their modest score.

Shikhar Dhawan would have also worked out his mistake after being sent back for a duck in Sydney. Dhawan has a good record against the Aussies and will be hoping to set the record straight in the 2nd ODI.

1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS

Batting first, an all-round Australia posted 288/5 with Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja scoring half-centuries and Marcus Stones playing an important cameo towards the end of the innings. Indian bowlers displayed disciplined bowling performance with Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalping two wickets each. Chasing 289, India lost early wickets in Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Ambati Rayudu. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni stitched a partnership before the latter being sent back by Jason Behrendorff. Later, Bhuvneshwar posted a fighting 29 but failed to get India cross the line.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2nd ODI AT ADELAIDE

Live Updates

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App