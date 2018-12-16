India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE updates: After the early falls of wickets, Kohli held the fort brushing off the Aussies pacers breathing fire, while Puajra seemed at his gritty best. Ironically, it was only after Pujara fell, with the score reading 82/3, that India managed to actually push back against the relentless Australian bowlers. A brilliant counter-attack by Rahane eased the pressure on the Indian captain.

Virat Kohli and Co. should be able to wipe off the deficit as they still have wickets in hand.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE updates: Chasing a formidable target 326, India were reduced for 8/2 in the 6th over, but skipper Kohli decided to take the Australian bowlers head-on while Pujara provided the support from the other end to propel India to 172/3 after 69 overs at the end of Day 2 at the Perth on Saturday. India still trail Australia by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand, they are on top in the game as of now, however, the hosts could turn the tide in their favour if they can get a lead by taking early wickets.

Kohli looks set for his 25th Test career century, and Rahane touching the 50-run mark is another positive sign for India. Virat Kohli and Co. should be able to wipe off the deficit as they still have seven wickets in hand. How will Australia respond is the larger question and will be answered through the course of the match.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2nd TEST DAY 3

