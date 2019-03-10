The 5-match series can be the last for both the teams before going for World Cup 2019 this year. The visitor's team brought the halt to host's winning in the last one in Ranchi and bundled India to trail 1-2 and keep the five-match ODI series alive. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is being rested in the 4th ODI as youngester Rishabh Pant will don the gloves in this match.

India is going to play its 4th ODI against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The two teams have already powered two and one matches each. India has claimed two matches and the last one was won by Australia in Rachi. The 5-match series can be the last for both the teams before going for World Cup 2019 this year. The visitor’s team brought the halt to host’s winning after scored 313 runs and later bundled India to trail 1-2 and keep the five-match ODI series alive.

As MS Dhoni seems to have played his last international game in Ranchi, Rishabh Pant, a youngster who will strive to seal a slot in the 2019 World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the Mohali clash.

Pant has played several ODI matches but the MS Dhoni’s absence will enhance the chance for Pant to give a superpower innings in the 4th ODI in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Australian opener batsman Usman Khawaja termed his maiden hundred in ODI as a huge thing because the first one is always difficult to get. Khawaja hit 104 runs and shared a 193 run stand with the captain Aaron Finch to play a significant role in Australia’s 32-run win in the third ODI against India.

