India VS Australia: The Indian Cricket team marked victory in the second One Day International against Australia by 8 runs. The One Day International was played in Nagpur. It was a close encounter as both the teams delivered a high voltage performance in the ODI match. India has registered its second consecutive win in the ODI series. This is India’s 500th win in the One Day International Format.

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli delivered a tremendous performance in today’s ODI match against Australia by scoring a century and helped India to give a target of 250 runs to Australia. This is Virat Kohli’s 40th century in the One Day International Format and now he is the fastest to score 9000 runs in international formats as a captain. Kohli has taken a total of 159 innings to score 9000 runs while Ricky Ponting did the same in 203 innings.

Rohit Sharma’s wicket was lost in very first over but Kohli managed to cover the loss along with Vijaya Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja. All-rounder Vijaya Shankar helped Team India to bag victory by 8-runs against Australia by taking Marcus Stoinis’ wicket who was playing well and scored a half-century in the game too. Pat Cummins took 4 wickets for Australia by giving 29 Runs only in 9 overs while Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets for India and Vijaya Shankar took the wicket of Marcus Stoinis at a very crucial point in the game.

