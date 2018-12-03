The Test series begins with India feeling confident of their chances to win amidst the questions surrounding the Australian team who have been embattled by suspensions to Steve Smith and David Warner and the less than satisfactory performances of the experienced players.

Indian bowling line-up will be under extreme pressure to make sure that they aptly test the inexperienced Aussie batting. Indian pace battery has undergone a massive makeover and is now capable of hustling the batsman with their pace along with swing. The pacers will have to assist the spinners in cleaning out the opposition and the variety in the Indian attack is something that could impact the outcome of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah has an unconventional action and is skiddy customer, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has an immaculate control over his line and length and can swing the ball both ways consistently, Ishant Sharma is a tall and lanky bowler who gets good bounce, Mohammed Shami is a swing bowler who is skiddy and Umesh Yadav is an express bowler hitting the 145-km mark consistently and can get the ball to reverse. These varied characteristics make a potent pace attack coupled with guile and disguise of Indian spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. India and Kohli would be hoping to bowl out the opposition twice.

The Australian summer takes its toll on the pitches leaving them dry and a paradise for batsmen, so it becomes doubly important to be able to bowl out the opposition as cheaply as possible. India was loitering in the heat during the practice match against the Cricket Australia Board’s XI conceding 544 runs before bowling them out with Shami being most successful with 3 wickets. The dry pitches would assist the spinners during the later stages of matches and the spinners should take the responsibility on themselves to be more efficient and effective.

The Indian batting has been relatively successful over the past few seasons but the consistency has been an issue on foreign tours. The senior members of the batting line-up namely Kohli, Rahane and Pujara must guide the youngsters to perform in crunch situations. India must field exceptionally, they cannot afford to give opportunities to the opposition batsmen as that could be a serious deterrent to their plans. Rishabh Pant would need to improve on his keeping as he was error-prone in the West Indies series and if he continues to make errors the consequences for the team would be much more pronounced than they were against West Indies.

