At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Team India defeated Australia by 7 wickets and win the first bilateral series against Australia by 2-1. It was MS Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav who struck 87 and 61 runs not-out and help their side to chase the Australia total of 230 runs with a match-winning partnership of 121 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 6 wickets for only 42 runs in his respected 10 overs, while Bhuwaneshwar Kumar and Mohamad Shami picked up 2 wickets each.

After winning the toss, Virat Kohli invited Australia to bat first. Speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar drew the first blood as he scalped Aussie opener Alex Carey in the 3rd over of the innings. After which Indian bowlers took wickets on regular intervals as Kangaroo skipper Aaron Finch got out for only 14 runs, followed by Usman Khwaja (34) and Shaun Marsh (39). Only Peter Handscomb managed to impress from his side as he scored a half-century.

Indian bowlers wreak havoced the Aussie batting line-up and restricted them for only 230 runs. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the hero of the first innings who scalped 6 wickets for only 42 runs in his respected 10 overs. While Bhuwaneshwar Kumar and Mohamad Shami picked up 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target of 231 runs, Virat Kohli and men too faced the early blow as opener Rohit Sharma, who scored a ton at the Sydney one-day and gathered 47 runs at Adelaide, went back early for only 9 runs. Sharma was replaced by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and soon the other opener Shikhar Dhawan (23) faced towards the pavilion. Captain Kohli also missed his half-century by 4 runs but MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav took the team home.

For his superb bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal was named as the man of the match, while MS Dhoni was awarded with the man of the series title.

