Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on Friday suffered a forearm injury during the net session in Hyderabad. The former skipper is yet to take a final call whether he can play or not. India cricket team is locking horns against Australia in a 5 match series. Ahead of the first OD1, the team is continuously practising to leave the Australian Kangaroos behind.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a forearm injury at a practice session on Friday. The incident happened after the cricketer MS Dhoni received a fast delivery from the team’s support staff member Raghavendra that kicked up and Dhoni was left injured in his right forearm. The veteran cricketer was pained so much and even he didn’t bat after the scare. The injury has left Dhoni doubtful whether he would play in the next game against Australia or not.

The former Indian skipper had a long batting session at the nets and to compete with young talent, the batting sensation has been practising round the clock to help his team in crushing the rivals. Meanwhile, the final call for the match whether Dhoni is going to play against Australia or not. The team management will confirm in a few hours whether the cricketer Dhoni to play the game.

India is going to lock horns against Australia in Hyderabad ahead of its first OD1 in a 5 match series. The host team is enough compared to leave the guest team back in nets.

