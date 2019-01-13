India vs Australia ODI series: (BCCI) has called top order batsman Shubman Gill and all-rounder Vijay Shankar in place of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who are facing a ban and enquiry for thier derogatory remarks for women during a TV show Koffee with Karan. Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji told the media that 2 players have been called back to India, so the selectors are in the process of sending the replacements.

Both the cricketers, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, have been strong keys for Virat Kohli and men, but they will be missing the series against Australia. They have been accused of misconduct and indiscipline under Rule 41 of the BCCI constitution and have to submit thier response and explanation within next 7 days.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji told the media that the board is in no hurry to conduct the inquiry against both the accused players. He added that with 2 players coming back to India, the selectors are in the process of sending the replacements.

