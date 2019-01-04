Shane Warne called the Australian cricket selection policy absolutely ridiculous and demanded an immediate end to it. Australian selectors on Friday had announced the 14-man squad for the 3-match ODI series against India which will commence from January 12 in Sydney.

Legendary cricketer Shane Warne on Friday slammed the Australian selectors after they announced the final squad for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India. The former spin wizard took to his twitter handle and called the Australian cricket selection policy absolutely ridiculous and demanded an immediate end to it. In their final squad, the selectors have axed a number of senior players which has apparently irked Shane Warne.

Australian selectors on Friday announced the 14-man squad for the 3-match ODI series against India which will commence from January 12 in Sydney. Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short and Ashton Agar were excluded from the squad while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were rested. On the other hand, veteran bowler Peter Siddle, Test specialist Nathan Lyon and Usman Khwaja were called up to the squad.

These ridiculous selections must stop in all forms of Australian cricket – end of ! 😡 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 4, 2019

Before his tweet slamming the selectors, Shane Warne posted a line up that he had suggested to Fox Sports. He captioned it: “Just saw the Aust ODI squad that was announced & was absolutely staggered at some of the players that were left out & some of the inclusions – they don’t make any sense whatsoever. I was asked by @foxcricket to give my team – so here it is ! Thoughts ? Agree ?”

Just saw the Aust ODI squad that was announced & was absolutely staggered at some of the players that were left out & some of the inclusions – they don’t make any sense whatsoever. I was asked by @foxcricket to give my team – so here it is ! Thoughts ? Agree ? pic.twitter.com/4e6OMWWCWO — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 4, 2019

Australia’s 14-man squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

The first ODI will be played on January 12 in Sydney, the second ODI on January 15 in Adelaide and the final ODI will be played on January 18 in Melbourne.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More