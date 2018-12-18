India were bowled out for 140 on the final day as the entire batting order fell like a house of cards in front of the Aussies bowling attack. However, the 2nd test was not without an ugly war of words between the 2 teams and to the surprise, it was the Indian side taking resort to sledging.

India were bowled out for 140 on the final day as the entire batting order fell like a house of cards in front of the Aussies bowling attack. On day 5, India needed 175 to win with 5 wickets in hand, they were dependent on Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to pull off the uphill task on the unreliable pitch at Perth but they proved to be no match for the Aussies bowlers. Now the series is 1-1 with the 3rd Test to be played at the Melbourne Cricket ground.

However, the 2nd test was not without an ugly war of words between the 2 teams and to the surprise, it was the Indian side taking resort to sledging. It started from the 1st test match when Rishabh Pant was caught sledging Australia’s Pat Cummins. On the final day of the 1st test match, Pant hogged the limelight after he tried to get under the skin of Cummins in the 76th over as Cummins was playing it safe and was also under pressure with maiden overs from the Indian side.

Pant chirped, “Let’s see some sixes, come on Patty” and then again he was heard saying, “Not going for the shots Patty?.” After the match veteran cricketer, Gavaskar came out saying that he didn’t approve of the language.

The second incident was much more intense with Indian skipper being directly involved in the war of words. during the 2nd innings of the hosts when Paine and Khawaja were steering their team to a formidable total, Kohli made sure he had Paine’s ear all to himself.

But he didn’t stop there, at one trying moment, during the 71st over, Paine took a single and between Kohli came charging towards the Aussie skipper but stopped just in the nick of time.

The exchange was caught on stump microphone with Umpire Chris Gaffney saying, “That’s enough, that’s enough. Come on, play the game. You guys are the captains.”

However, even that was not the end, at numerous occasions Kohli was head saying, if they mess it up, “it’s 2-0.” Though Paine was also heard giving it back to Kohli, saying, “You’ve got to bat first, big head.”

At the end of the day, Khawaja and Paine who added crucial 72 runs for the 5th wicket to stretch their lead. And when India needed a strong start Rahul went back for a duck on the 4th ball of the first over itself with Pujara following soon. And as they say, the rest is history.

