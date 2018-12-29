Earlier on Friday, Pant had maintained his calm when he was batting as Paine continued to sledge him but when tables turned on Saturday, the Indian wicketkeeper took potshots at the Australian skipper in ample.

The war of words between Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine and his Indian counterpart Rishabh Pant continued in the ongoing third Test match in Melbourne. Earlier on Friday, Pant had maintained his calm when he was batting as Paine continued to sledge him but when tables turned on Saturday, the Indian wicketkeeper took potshots at the Australian skipper in ample.

Pant was heard by the stump mic saying, “We’ve got a special case today, come on boys. Special appearance today boy. Come on. No responsibility there from the captain. Running away always, always running away. Too difficult, too difficult…. We’ve got a special guest today.”

Pant continued to sledge Paine while talking to Mayank Agarwal who was standing at the slip with him. Pant continued, “Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of it? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don’t need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk. That’s the only thing he can do boy. Only talking, talking.”

Pant to Mayank Agarwal: Hey Mayank, have you ever heard the word "temporary captain"? I know one! This is what Pant had to say about Tim Paine: #AUSvIND#INDvAUS#BoxingDayTestpic.twitter.com/7YmSdW76BE — 𝕁𝕚𝕟𝕏 ℂ𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@DarshanChelani) December 29, 2018

Earlier on Friday, Tim Paint launched a series of banters at Rishabh Pant while he was batting. Paine said, “Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the One Day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter.”

“Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?” Paine said while Pant was at the crease.

India was in the driving seat on the Day 4 of the third Test as the hosts were struggling at 258/8 with 114 runs still needed to win. The four Test match series is currently tied at 1-1.

