India vs Australia Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Falls Early, Kohli And Iyer Steady India’s Chase

India lost both openers early in their semi-final chase against Australia, but Kohli and Iyer are steadying the innings after a powerplay filled with drama and aggression.

India’s much-anticipated semi-final clash against Australia saw an action-packed start, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opening the chase. The Indian skipper wasted no time, flicking a full delivery to the boundary on just the second ball. He continued his aggressive approach, smashing a six off Nathan Ellis with his signature pull shot. However, Rohit had an early scare as he was dropped at backward square leg on the very next ball.

Shubman Gill also showed his intent, dancing down the track to pull Ben Dwarshuis for a four through deep mid-wicket. But his promising start was cut short as he fell for just 8 runs off 11 balls, playing a slower-than-expected delivery onto his stumps.

Rohit Sharma’s eventful innings ends in disappointment

Rohit continued his onslaught, striking a brutal straight drive that forced umpire Chris Gaffaney to take evasive action. But just when he seemed set for a big innings, he fell for 28 off 29 balls, trapped LBW while trying to flick a delivery. Despite taking a review, the decision stood, leaving India at 43/2 in the eighth over.

Kohli and Iyer take charge after powerplay

With both openers back in the pavilion, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took charge. Kohli, though not at his fluent best, played a confident drive down the ground for four, signaling his intent. At the other end, Iyer survived an edge that raced past the slip cordon for a boundary, adding to India’s total.

By the end of the first powerplay, India reached 55/2 in 10 overs, with Kohli and Iyer looking to stabilize the innings.

Australia’s bowling attack tests India’s resolve

Australia’s bowlers, led by Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, and Nathan Ellis, kept the pressure on with disciplined lines and lengths. Connolly managed to get an edge off Iyer’s bat, but the ball narrowly missed the slip fielder. Despite losing two wickets early, India remains in the hunt, with Kohli and Iyer tasked with building a solid partnership in the high-stakes encounter.

As the semi-final unfolds, all eyes will be on India’s star batters to guide their team to victory against a strong Australian bowling attack.

