In a statement, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) said the BCCI would award the Test team members for their sensational efforts in Australia. The statement said that the bonuses for all the Test team members will be equivalent to their match-fee payable, which is Rs 15 lakh per match for playing XI.

In the wake of Team India’s historic triumph in Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for the entire team’s heroic efforts in recently-concluded Tour Down Under. Apart from the playing team, the Indian cricket governing body announced rewards for coaches and even non-coaching staff (support staff). India won the first ever Test series in Australia since the two nations started playing each other in 1947-48.

In a statement, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) said the BCCI would award the Test team members for their sensational efforts in Australia. The statement said that the bonuses for all the Test team members will be equivalent to their match-fee payable, which is Rs 15 lakh per match for playing XI.

The bonuses for reserve players would be Rs 7.5 lakh, which they receive per match, while the coaches will receive Rs 25 lakh each. Also, Team India support staff (non-coaching) will be granted the cash reward equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee.

India had started the 4 match Test series against Australia on a positive note after winning the first match by 31 runs. The hosts bounced back with a win in the subsequent Test match but Virat Kohli’s men regained the lead by overpowering the Aussies in the third Test. The final Test match was largely washed out by rain as India secured the series 2-1.

Earlier in the day, the CoA had announced that the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence from March 23. The BCCI, on the other hand, had said that the entire schedule of the IPL season 12 will be declared after a thorough discussion between the “stakeholders”. Interestingly, the IPL 12 schedule is said to clash with general elections 2019 which are scheduled to be held in April and May of this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More