Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the Day 1 of the 2nd test of the ongoing test series in the India tour of Australia. The venue of the match is Perth Stadium, in the city of Perth, Australia. India are in a lead in the series having won the previous test game against the hosts at Adelaide Oval. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma will remain off the field taken by injuries. Australia will be repeating the same roster of playing XI from the first test. The pitch is known to assist fast bowlers.
Openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris hold the ground for the hosts
Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch have given a steady start to the Australian side. The Indian bowling department has been economical so far. The kangaroos have scored 41 runs so far at the end of 11 overs for the loss of no wicket.
Here is the playing XI of both India and Australia
India: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (C/WC), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (VC).
Umesh Yadav makes a comeback
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested for the day and Umesh Yadav is back in the playing XI. After his performance against West Indies, Yadav has finally got his place back in the roster. It was earlier touted that Bhuvnehswar Kumar would make a comeback to the team.
India’s 13-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.
Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.