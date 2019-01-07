After the emphatic victory, the entire Team India appreciated the support of the fans inside the stadium and cheered them in a never-seen-before fashion. Also, after many high-fives and fist pumps, the team got into coordination and began dancing in a hilarious way. Later it was revealed that the dance on the pitch was choreographed by Rishabh Pant.

Indian cricket team, under the leadership of captain fantastic Virat Kohli, registered its name in history books after the Men in Blue secured their first ever Test series win in Australia. When the final day’s play came to an end in the fourth and final Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground, there was a massive wave of euphoria among Indian fans and the cricket team. The hosts have won the series 2-1, which is the first ever since the two nations started playing each other in 1947-48.

After the emphatic victory, the entire Team India appreciated the support of the fans inside the stadium and cheered them in a never-seen-before fashion. Also, after many high-fives and fist pumps, the team got into coordination and began dancing in a hilarious way. Later it was revealed that the dance on the pitch was choreographed by Rishabh Pant.

Cheteshwar Pujara: can bat, can't dance? 🤣🤣 Celebrations have well and truly begun for Team India! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XUWwWPSNun — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2019

When the entire team was performing fairly well, Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to be struggling to make the dance moves. Pujara, who was declared Man of the Series for his heroic efforts, just couldn’t get his rhythm right.

When asked about what the Team India was trying to do on the pitch after sealing the series, skipper Virat Kohli said, “You’ll have to ask Rishabh Pant that, he came up with that and we just went along. I don’t know what he was trying to do, to be honest. It just felt good, it was very easy but Pujara could not even do that. You can see how simple he is.”

Earlier, India had won the first Test match but Australia bounced back and levelled series by winning the second Test. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli powered India in the subsequent Test to regain the lead while the fourth and final Test was drawn after rain affected last two days play.

