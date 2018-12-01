Virat Kohli has been widely regarded as one of the best batsmen of the current generation and he has been eerily consistent over the past few years breaking records aplenty, but when it comes to bowling the whole scenario is different. So when he decided to bowl in the current practice match against CA Board's XI after a fruitless toil of the mainstream Indian bowlers in the Sydney heat it was just seen as a measure to give some rest to the pacers.

So when he decided to bowl in the current practice match against CA Board’s XI after a fruitless toil of the mainstream Indian bowlers in the Sydney heat it was just seen as a measure to give some rest to the pacers. Although Kohli has 8 wickets to his name in international cricket, it was surprising when CAB XI’s wicket-keeper batsman Nielsen who was unbeaten on 100 launched a half-tracker straight to Umesh Yadav at long on, much to the amusement of Indian players and management. Kohli himself seemed embarrassed and shared a laugh and a pat on the back for the young batsman before erupting into celebrations doing fist-pumps and high fives with his team-mates.

The Indian bowling made hard work of dismissing the Aussie players and were only able to restrict them after a lead of 186 runs was posted on the board. The form of the bowlers would be a cause of concern for the Indian team as this series presents India’s best chance to get a favourable result in the series give the absence of some of Australian batting mainstays.

India was dealt a blow earlier in the match when young batsman Prithvi Shaw was ruled of the first test due to an ankle injury. India will be aiming to win their first series in Australia and Virat Kohli would be eager to register his name as the first Indian captain to overcome the Aussie challenge down under. The test series begins in Adelaide from Thursday, December 6.

