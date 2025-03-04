India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Smashes 50, Becomes India’s Leading Run-Scorer In Champions Trophy History

Virat Kohli smashes a fifty in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, becoming India’s highest run-scorer in tournament history while also completing 8000 runs in ODI chases.

In a high-stakes semi-final clash of the Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli once again proved why he is India’s chase master. The veteran batter reached his half-century in style, guiding India steadily in pursuit of a 265-run target against Australia. His innings mirrored his iconic chase against Pakistan, where he and Shreyas Iyer dismantled the opposition with a crucial middle-over partnership.

Australia, in desperate need of breakthroughs, might look to Steven Smith to bring back his seamers and apply pressure. However, the Indian batters appear comfortable, nudging singles with ease. In a dramatic moment, Glenn Maxwell dropped Kohli, offering him a lifeline in this all-important match.

Kohli Breaks Another Record in ODI Run-Chases

Adding another milestone to his legendary career, Virat Kohli became India’s highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history during this very game.

During the chase, Kohli also etched his name in cricket history by completing 8000 runs in ODI chases, reaching the milestone when he crossed 21 runs. The 36-year-old took just 159 innings to reach the landmark, a feat achieved during his 301st ODI.

He joins an elite club, becoming only the second batter in history to score 8000 ODI chase runs, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar (8720 runs in 232 innings). India captain Rohit Sharma (6115 runs in 151 innings) is third on the list.

Kohli’s dominance in ODI chases is unparalleled—28 of his 51 centuries have come while batting second, surpassing Tendulkar (17 tons) and Rohit (16 tons). Notably, over 70% of Kohli’s runs in chases (5913)* have led India to victory—the highest percentage by any batter in history.

Kohli’s love for chasing is evident from his fastest ODI century (52 balls), which he smashed during India’s record run-chase (362/1) against Australia in 2013 in Jaipur.

Kohli Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan in Champions Trophy Records

Before reaching his 50, Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India’s highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

This milestone comes just after his masterclass against Pakistan in the league stage, where he registered his 51st ODI century and became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, leaving behind Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

India Chasing History in Champions Trophy Semi-Final

To secure a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, India needs to match their joint-highest successful tournament chase of 265 runs. With Kohli in prime form, the Men in Blue are well-positioned to edge past Australia and secure a third consecutive Champions Trophy final appearance.

Player Stats – Most Runs in ODI Chases

Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s Sachin Tendulkar 232 8720 175 42.33 88.44 17 52 Virat Kohli 159 8003* 183 64.54 93.25 28 40 Rohit Sharma 151 6115 152* 49.71 91.72 16 37 Sanath Jayasuriya 210 5742 152 29.44 93.35 10 30 Jacques Kallis 158 5575 139 44.95 71.91 5 45

